Sword & Shield Pokemon TCG Ultra Premium collection is every Charizard fan’s dream

A new Pokemon TCG collector’s edition is coming in October 2022, and it will feature a gold-coated premium box with the beloved Fire-type starter Charizard emblazoned on the front.

It’s always a given that when Charizard appears in a Pokemon TCG expansion, specialty set, or collector’s edition, it will be a hit with fans.

The Kanto Fire-type starter Pokemon from the original Red, Blue, and Green games has captured the hearts of fans for decades, with cards from both new expansions and the 1990s base sets going for alarming prices online.

However, fans of the fiery lizard will have a new prize to snatch and hoard on the pile of Pokemon TCG collectibles with the upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra Premium collector’s edition box set.

When will the Pokemon TCG Charizard box release?

The ultra premium collector’s edition will release on October 28th, 2022 for $119.99.

According to the PokeBeach website, The set will include several exciting goodies similar to the original Sword & Shield Ultra Premium collection featuring Zamazenta and Zacian, which was released shortly after the Pokemon TCG began its Gen 8 expansions. Below are the items that will be included in the set.

3 etched foil promo cards: Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR

1 playmat featuring Gigantamax Charizard

65 card sleeves featuring Gigantamax Charizard

1 metal coin featuring Gigantamax Charizard

6 metal damage-counter dice

2 metal condition markers

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

16 Pokemon TCG booster packs from the Sword & Shield Series

A player’s guide to the entire Sword & Shield Series

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

Those hoping to purchase one of the Pokemon TCG collector boxes will need to pop by their local card shops and retail stores when the set launches this fall. Some shops even offer pre-orders, though they may come at a marked-up price.

While the Charizard-focused collection is the perfect addition for any Pokemon fan, it is also likely these boxes will be scooped up by scalpers and resold online for much higher prices, as seen with other Charizard merchandise in recent years.

Hopefully, everyone looking to score one of the beautiful Pokemon TCG Ultra Premium boxes will be able to find one without the need to pay above the retail price.