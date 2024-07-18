Pokemon TCG fans blast Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection as “waste of money”

Pokemon TCG fans have labeled the Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection a “waste of money” after seeing the product’s lacking quality.

On July 18, Pokemon Center opened up pre-orders for an all-new TCG product, Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection. The product will begin shipping in early October 2024, according to the storefront listing.

Boasting a $79.99 price tag, the collection includes a foil Charizard ex promo card, two foil cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, one card-display Charizard figure, a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, and 10 TCG booster packs containing 10 cards and one Basic Energy.

Article continues after ad

Some Pokemon faithful think the collection is overpriced, especially after taking a closer look at the package’s Charizard figure.

In response to images shared on the PokeBeach fan site, one user derisively commented, “nice looking box with terrible content. Waste of money.”

Another person in the thread called it “dog water,” saying its quality made them worried about the Ultra Premium Collection that will launch in November 2024.

Article continues after ad

Fans responding to the PokeJungle news page weren’t too thrilled about the new Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection, either. One response to the Twitter/X post argued it’s “not worth that price.”

Article continues after ad

A few others blasted the arguably poor quality of the figure, with one user pointing out that “the fire isn’t even coming outta his mouth right.”

Still, not everyone is down on the upcoming Charizard-centric release. A commenter in the PokeBeach forums said the collection “looks pretty good” before complimenting its “nice figure.”

Meanwhile, someone else posited that such releases typically target gift-givers, “people who know less but just think the box looks cool and it comes with a figure and a fancy card.”

Article continues after ad

Fans can determine the value of the package for themselves when the Charizard ex Super-Premium Collection becomes available in October.