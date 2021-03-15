Pokemon Sword & Shield player’s ridiculous Shiny “strategy” goes viral

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after sharing their over-the-top method for catching Shiny ‘mon. Does the stylish strategy actually work though?

Since being introduced as a mechanic in 1999’s Pokemon Gold & Silver, there have been countless methods over the years discovered for hunting Shiny Pokemon.

One Sword & Shield player went viral after sharing their ridiculous Gen 8 strategy which landed them two of the rare variants back-to-back. Was it just coincidence though?

Ridiculous Pokemon Sword & Shield Shiny “method”

From Ditto breeding to Dynamax Adventures, Pokemon’s eighth generation actually offers players an abundance of various ways to catch Shiny monsters. A Sword & Shield player made waves online after sharing their unique “strategy.”

Pokemon fan ‘SirMunzo’ first caught the attention of fellow Trainers with their hilarious Shiny Method in a detailed post on the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit on March 12. “I dressed as the shiny and i got it in 2 tries. I guess ill go buy all the suits for the rest of the legendaries,” the user exclaimed.

Munzo uploaded an image of their Sword & Shield character wearing a suit that matches the colors of a Shiny Tapu Fini. According to the fan, they were able to catch the Sun & Moon Legendary quickly after wearing the matching clothes.

Interestingly, a day later the player stunned the community again when they revealed their “method” also worked with catching Tapu Lele. Wearing pink pants and a black sweater, the Gen 8 player stood next to their new Shiny ‘mon with matching colors. “I can’t believe this worked again, I’m getting suspicious…” they wrote.

“Bro you were on here yesterday too What tf kind of luck do you have,” one shocked fan wrote. Another used joked, “well that’s kinda better than hatching a million hundred eggs for Shiny.” The Trainer got compliments as well for his look: “Both of you look absolutely stunning.”

Before players rush out to their nearest clothing store in the Galar region, it should be stated that there is actually no hidden feature where clothes increase your Shiny chances.

The player’s strategy was purely luck. Despite only being coincidence though, the fan looked damn good while catching their favorite legendaries – and that has to count for something.