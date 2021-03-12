Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer takes on the Galar League as Marnie - Dexerto

A Twitch streamer went viral on Instagram after bringing Pokemon Sword & Shield rival, Marnie, to life with an epic transformation.

Despite only making her debut in late 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield character, Marnie, has already become a favorite in the long-running Nintendo franchise. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the punk-styled Trainer from Spikemuth.

Popular cosplayer and online personality ‘zureeal’ celebrated the Galar region rival by sharing her true-to-life take on the beloved heroine. The talented artist looks so much like the Gen 8 protagonist, it’s almost as if she’s jumped out of the screen.

Pokemon cosplayer wows as Sword & Shield’s Marnie

For Gen 8, Game Freak introduced two rivals in Sword & Shield’s story. While character Hop serves as the traditional childhood friend, most fans have fallen in love with the second challenger, Marnie, who is introduced after entering the Galar League.

Twitch streamer and cosplay star, Zureeal, made waves on social media when she shared her transformation into the Dark-type Trainer in several Instagram posts. The artist posed in the heroine’s iconic punk-styled attire, which includes her signature black leather jacket.

She also perfectly mirrored the character’s battle pose from the RPG, even holding a prop Poke Ball in her right hand. Her costume is full of details: from the silver pendant choker to the red ribbon in her hair, Zureeal absolutely nailed recreating the eighth generation fighter’s unique look.

Marnie isn’t the only Sword & Shield character the cosplayer has dressed up as either. In a February 2021 upload, the skilled artist also brought Isle of Armor DLC character, Klara, to life with an accurate portrayal. Players meet the Poison-type Trainer while signing up for Mustard’s Dojo in the 2020 expansion.

Fans of both Marnie and Klara are in luck as the October 2020 DLC, The Crown Tundra, brings back both heroines. Players can actually team up with both rivals and fight alongside them in the new Galar Star Tournament.

Even though it’s only been out for just over a year, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the second highest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise. Proof that the beloved Nintendo RPG has never been more popular.