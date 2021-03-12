Pokemon player goes to insane lengths to outsmart Let's Go "scammer" - Dexerto

A Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee player went to great lengths to outplay one of the series’ most notorious NPCs. The fan hilariously dedicated hundreds of hours to outwit the Magikarp “scammer.”

First introduced in Gen I’s Red & Blue, the Magikarp salesman NPC is notorious for scamming unsuspecting players out of their money by selling them the low-level carp for “outrageous” prices. The iconic fish can easily be caught for free in any water throughout the map.

One fan playing the 2018 Kanto remakes, Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, had enough of the shady salesman’s scheme and devised a “petty” plan to outwit him. The user went viral after the community was amazed at the Trainer’s insane dedication to getting the last laugh.

Pokemon Let’s Go player outsmarts scammer NPC

While the NPC has been in multiple generations, players can run into him in the 2018 Let’s Go remakes of Gen I. Going to the Pokemon Center before Mt. Moon, you can see the grinning salesman to the left of the room. After talking to him, he will offer you a “special” Magikarp – only it’s not special at all!

Trainer ‘GimmeDatGrimoire’ went viral on the r/Pokemon subreddit when they detailed the ridiculous lengths they went to beat the scammer at his own game. “Bought this magikarp and the game had the audacity to twist the knife in to imply I got scammed. I’m not having it. Reset. Save in front of the dude, and then we begin,” the poster exclaimed.

The player then spent over 375 hours resetting their game until the Magikarp the man sold him was a Shiny. “After nearly 3 years of on and off farming, I have now paid the OUTRAGEOUS sum of 500 pokedollars for this. And I can finally finish the game. Was it all worth it? Absolutely. I was patient, and petty enough to waste my life,” GimmeDatGrimoire hilariously explained.

Given the NPC’s legacy of scamming players, many players were overjoyed by the Trainer’s creative workaround.

“Wow. That is amazing. You are one of the few people to have gotten a Shiny bought. Magikarp. Well done!” a fan wrote. Another replied, “Cherish your Magikarp. It is beautiful.” One user summed up the whole scheme and joked, “You may of outsmarted me, but I have outsmarted your outsmarting.”

As the icing on the cake, the fan named their new Shiny Magikarp “Outrage” and even took a picture in front of the shady NPC as he said “no refunds.” 500 PokeCoins for what will eventually evolve into an epic Red Gyarados is quite the steal.

The player’s insane dedication is all the more mind-blowing when you consider the odds of getting the rare variant from resetting the game is around 1 in 4096 encounters.