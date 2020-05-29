Pokemon Sword & Shield Isle of Armor: release date, gameplay, map, leaks, more

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will soon be able to stray away from the original Galar Region map and explore the Isle of Armor, with a whole load of Pokemon returning. Here's what we know about the release date, Expansion Pass details, gameplay, and more.
The Nintendo Switch game was a huge success following its November 2019 launch, with millions of players jumping into the action and ticking off species on the revamped Pokedex system. However, for those who often liked to set themselves the challenge of completing the National Dex, they might have been disheartened to know some old favorites were unavailable to catch.
Well, if they didn't think they'd ever seen them appear in the new region, they were proven wrong when Game Freak revealed the DLC Expansion Pass that's coming soon – with a number of old faces included, in Galarian forms.
Pokemon Isle of Armor release date
Nintendo has revealed a number of details about the Isle of Armor Expansion Pass, and while they haven't narrowed it down to a specific release date – per se – we do know that it's coming in June, 2020.
There had been speculation that the downloadable content package might be delayed due to the ongoing global situation, although nothing has been confirmed on that front. We, just like many fans out here, are just waiting for them to say the date (controllers at the ready!).
Pokemon Isle of Armor DLC gameplay and Legendary Pokemon
The most recent look we were given, in terms of Isle of Armor gameplay, heavily featured the new Legendary Pokemon, Kubfu. The trailer below was revealed by Nintendo during their Direct Mini presser on March 26, showing off two towers that will be located on the new island.
The island you choose will determine the traits, abilities, and moves that your Kubfu will take on once it evolves into Urshifu. For more details on gameplay, here are six things we now know about it. Locations include the following:
- Dojo
- Tower of Darkness
- Tower of Waters
Pokemon Isle of Armor map
We don't have to stop at gameplay, either, as developers have also given us a sneak peek at what the island will look like once we arrive there. During one trailer, for just a second, we were able to scope out one frame that shows us exactly how things are going to be.
As seen in the following screengrab, there are a few beaches scattered around, and it's not actually very big. Players will be hoping that it feels as vast as the Wild Area, though, which is somehow deceivingly big – despite not covering much land.
All Pokemon confirmed for Isle of Armor
As noted, a number of familiar faces will be back on the scene for those who have bought the Expansion Pass.
From the trailers and information we've been given so far, here are the confirmed additions we know about.
- Amaura
- Auroras
- Azumarill
- Azurill
- Beldum
- Blastoise (Gigantamax)
- Blissey
- Bulbasaur
- Chansey
- Crobat
- Cryogonal
- Dedenne
- Electabuzz
- Elekid
- Fletchinder
- Fletchling
- Gabite
- Galarian Slowbro
- Galarian Slowking
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Garchomp
- Gible
- Golbat
- Happiny
- Horsea
- Ivysaur
- Kingdra
- Larvesta
- Lycanroc (Day, Night and Dusk form)
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Marill
- Metagross
- Metang
- Nidoking
- Nidoran (Male)
- Nidorino
- Regice
- Regirock
- Registeel
- Rockruff
- Seadra
- Sealeo
- Spheal
- Squirtle
- Talonflame
- Venusaur (Gigantamax)
- Volcarona
- Walrein
- Wartortle
- Zoroark
- Zorua
- Zubat
Pokemon Isle of Armor new items
According to Bulbapedia, the Isle of Armor Expansion Pass will mark the introduction of a brand new item, called the Exp. Charm.
This will increase the Exp. points of the whole party, which should very much be useful for trainers that constantly jump into battles – even after completing the game. This is likely to be a passive item, similar to a Shiny Charm, in a way that it passively increases Exp. for the whole party as you go along.
Pokemon Sword & Shield Isle of Armor leaks
Aside from that, a reported leak has revealed a number of potential new moves that will be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield as part of the DLC package.
There are 21, to be exact, and the entire list can be found below.
Pokemon Sword and Shield leaked moves
- Expanding Force
- Steel Roller
- Scale Shot
- Meteor Beam
- Shell Side Arm
- Misty Explosion
- Grassy Glide
- Rising Voltage
- Terrain Pulse
- Skitter Smack
- Burning Jealousy
- Lash Out
- Poltergeist
- Corrosive Gas
- Coaching
- Flip Turn
- Triple Axel
- Dual Wingbeat
- Scorching Sands
- Jungle Healing
- Wicked Blow
- Surging Strikes
So, there we have it! That's everything we know about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass for the Isle of Armor. If we get any more information on the DLC release date, official news, leaks, and more we'll be the first to let you know.