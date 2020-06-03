How the Cram-o-matic works in Pokemon Isle of Armor

The Cram-o-matic is a new device that is featured Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor Expansion Pass, but what does it do and how does it work? Let's take a look.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor DLC is absolutely brimming with new pocket monsters and locations to discover in the wider Galar Region, but there are also a number of new mechanics that will help you on your ultimate quest to catch them all.

Whether you’re wanting to increase your Pokemon’s stats, restore injured companions in battle, evolve them, or just wish to give them a competitive edge, then you’ll likely need an arsenal of supplies. Fortunately, the Cram-o-matic offers trainers an exciting new way to gain items in Pokemon Isle of Armor.

What is the Cram-o-matic?

According to the official Pokemon website, the Cram-o-matic is a device – obviously inspired by Cramorant – that allows you to recycle any unwanted items and exchange them for a new item. So, if you have too many poison heals clogging up your inventory, then simply toss them into the Cram-o-matic.

How to use the Cram-o-matic

In order to use the Cram-o-matic, you’ll need to select a few of your unwanted items. The device will then exchange them for one new item. It’s a pretty simple feature and provides trainers with new opportunities to gain some shiny new items, while recycling others they may not need at the time.

Approach the Cram-o-matic machine in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Interact with it, to bring up the options. From there, select the four items you would like to recycle. Moments later, a new item will pop out! With a stroke of luck, you'll be one of the few players to grab a "rare" item it holds, but we're not sure what that will be at the time of writing.

What items can you get from the Cram-o-matic?

Aside from the usual common items, the Cram-o-matic will also drop rare items for you to claim, so it’s important to try as many different item combinations as possible.

Once the game's DLC has been released, we'll be sure to keep you updated with the best combinations to try out, as well as the chances of striking gold and grabbing that elusive prize. Until then, the wait for the Isle of Armor's doors – or shores – to open goes on.

The first stage of the Expansion Pass for Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released on June 17, 2020.