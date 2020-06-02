Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor release date revealed

Trainers have remained patient since the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass was announced and now we finally have a release date for the Isle of Armor DLC.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor expansion will be available to play on June 17. The Expansion Pass itself can be purchased right now.

It costs $29.99 and has been seen as low as £19.85 in the UK. Buying it will not only get you the Isle of Armor but the Crown Tundra DLC, when it is released in the Fall of this year.

As we know already, the first of the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLCs will bring a ton of new content to the game. Firstly, as the name suggests, the new adventure will take place on a new island, located off the east coast of the Galar region.

Kubfu, the new Legendary Pokemon

The new island will introduce a brand new Legendary Pokemon called Kubfu. After training at the island's Dojo you will receive the fighting-type legend.

Through your training you'll receive permission to challenge one of the Towers of Two Fists - the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters. It hasn't yet been revealed what's inside but we're sure it won't be easy whatever it is!

Old Pokemon finally added

Elsewhere, it has been a running theme since Pokemon Sword and Shield was released that trainers aren't happy with the incomplete National Pokedex. The Isle of Armor DLC will go some way to resolving that.

More than 200 Pokemon from previous generations will finally be added. This includes Gigantamax forms of Venusaur and Blastoise.

Addtionally, fan favorite Pokemon such as the Marill, Chansey and other lines will also be added. Furthermore, it will come as no surprise that another Galarian form is coming - Galarian Slowpoke and its respective evolutions are just around the corner.

There will undoubtedly be other surprises that await on the Isle of Armor, too. Finally, we have a date to look forward to!