Massive Pokemon Sword & Shield leak reveals 21 new moves

A Pokemon Home datamine has revealed a whopping 21 new moves that are coming to Sword & Shield with the next DLC update.

Pokemon Sword & Shield smashed sales records when they released onto the Nintendo Switch in November 2019, quickly becoming the fastest-selling title on the console at the time. Players fell in love with the new Galar region, and it left them wanting more.

Fans had their prayers answered when it was revealed that the RPG is getting two new expansions. Titled the ‘Isle of Armor’ and ‘The Crown Tundra,’ the DLC adds new monsters, characters, and more – and, according to a datamine, several new moves too.

21 new Pokemon moves leaked

According to NintendoEverything, some crafty fans dug through the 1.1.0 Pokemon Home update, and unearthed a ton of new moves that they claim are coming to Sword & Shield in the near future.

Sadly, only the names of the moves have been revealed, and it is currently unclear what type they are, what they’ll do, and who can use them. All except Jungle Healing, that is, as some fans will no doubt recognize it as the mythical monster Zarude’s exclusive Grass-type action.

The full list of leaked moves can be found below:

Expanding Force

Steel Roller

Scale Shot

Meteor Beam

Shell Side Arm

Misty Explosion

Grassy Glide

Rising Voltage

Terrain Pulse

Skitter Smack

Burning Jealousy

Lash Out

Poltergeist

Corrosive Gas

Coaching

Flip Turn

Triple Axel

Dual Wingbeat

Scorching Sands

Jungle Healing

Wicked Blow

Surging Strikes

The first DLC, Isle of Armor, is set to release by the end of June, with The Crown Tundra slated to come out some time in the Fall – but neither have concrete release dates just yet.

With a release expected so soon, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched to assume a Nintendo Direct could happen in the next few weeks to detail the latest add on for Sword & Shield.