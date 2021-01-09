Pokemon Sword & Shield community terrified over “cursed” Musharna animation

The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left terrified after discovering Musharna’s eighth generation sleep animation. The Black & White ‘mon’s creepy appearance is nightmare fuel.

First introduced in Gen V’s Black & White in 2010, Musharna has become a fan-favorite for both its adorable design and incredibly powerful Psychic-type moves.

Players of Game Freak’s 2019 Sword & Shield were left with the chills when they discovered its eighth generation sleep animation is actually pretty terrifying – and we definitely agree!

Pokemon players scared by Sword & Shield sleep animation

At first glance, Musharna looks adorable as the little pink ‘mon is curled up into a deep slumber. However despite its existence since 2010, some players have never truly seen the character’s sleep animation until Sword & Shield.

User ‘Beagles113’ kicked off a discussion on the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit after sharing a screenshot of Musharna asleep while camping. The Gen 8 player exclaimed, “This is how Musharna sleeps and it’s terrifying.”

The image shows the Pokemon sitting upright with both eyes wide open. Its creepy stare actually makes sense as the character’s natural state is to always be asleep. So its sleep animation in the game is it being awake instead – we know, it’s confusing!

Some were not aware of its awake sleep animation, and were just as terrified as the topic creator. One user wrote, “Musharna with open eyes is 100% cursed.” Another ominously exclaimed, “He sees you when he’s sleeping. he know when you’re awake.”

Despite its cute design, the Black & White ‘mon is actually pretty disturbing. According to its lore, it eats the dreams of both human and Pokemon. Those that disturb it can turn the mist coming out its head into real objects, making its dreams a reality.

Musharna’s death stare is nothing new. As said above, the ‘mon released back in 2010. The anime has also depicted it in its ‘aware’ state. However some fans playing Sword & Shield are only now seeing it for the first time in HD and find it really creepy.