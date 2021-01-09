Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield community terrified over “cursed” Musharna animation

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:31

by Brent Koepp
Picture of Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra Peonia next to anim screenshot of Musharna.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left terrified after discovering Musharna’s eighth generation sleep animation. The Black & White ‘mon’s creepy appearance is nightmare fuel.

First introduced in Gen V’s Black & White in 2010, Musharna has become a fan-favorite for both its adorable design and incredibly powerful Psychic-type moves.

Players of Game Freak’s 2019 Sword & Shield were left with the chills when they discovered its eighth generation sleep animation is actually pretty terrifying – and we definitely agree!

Screenshot of Musharna Pokedex entry in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Gen V Pokemon can look pretty scary in Sword & Shield when sleeping.

Pokemon players scared by Sword & Shield sleep animation

At first glance, Musharna looks adorable as the little pink ‘mon is curled up into a deep slumber. However despite its existence since 2010, some players have never truly seen the character’s sleep animation until Sword & Shield.

User ‘Beagles113’ kicked off a discussion on the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit after sharing a screenshot of Musharna asleep while camping. The Gen 8 player exclaimed, “This is how Musharna sleeps and it’s terrifying.”

The image shows the Pokemon sitting upright with both eyes wide open. Its creepy stare actually makes sense as the character’s natural state is to always be asleep. So its sleep animation in the game is it being awake instead – we know, it’s confusing!

This is how Musharna sleeps and it’s terrifying… from PokemonSwordAndShield

Some were not aware of its awake sleep animation, and were just as terrified as the topic creator. One user wrote, “Musharna with open eyes is 100% cursed.” Another ominously exclaimed, “He sees you when he’s sleeping. he know when you’re awake.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Musharna sleep animation.

Despite its cute design, the Black & White ‘mon is actually pretty disturbing. According to its lore, it eats the dreams of both human and Pokemon. Those that disturb it can turn the mist coming out its head into real objects, making its dreams a reality.

Musharna’s death stare is nothing new. As said above, the ‘mon released back in 2010. The anime has also depicted it in its ‘aware’ state. However some fans playing Sword & Shield are only now seeing it for the first time in HD and find it really creepy.

Fortnite

Aim coach sparks debate ranking impact of aiming in Fortnite, Overwatch & Apex

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Snow skin Fortnite and Soldier 76 from Overwatch
Respawn/Epic Games/Blizzard

Share

An esports aiming coach has created a couple of tier lists ranking games for their difficultly to properly aim and the impact that good aim can have. Needless to say, fans are split on the results.

AIMER7 is well-known for his educational guides and being quite a skilled player at a number of games, including Overwatch, where he is a former top 500 player.

Now, the coach has crafted two tier lists that got fans of a number of titles riled up by ranking games by how aiming affects them.

AIMER’s more controversial list ranked games based on the impact aiming has on a match, listing Fortnite in the top tier.

From there, Warzone was in the “significantly impactful” tier while Quake, CSGO and Valorant were listed as “moderately impactful.”

Apex Legends was alone as “not very impactful,” but Overwatch and TF2 had the unfortunate distinction of having “zero impact.”

“As you guys can see, Overwatch is both the hardest game in the world to aim in, and where aim is the least impactful,” AIMER7 explained. “You can have an aimbot in OW and lose most of your games. The impact of aim in Fortnite is however very big, and this is why aim assist should be NERFED massively.”

Apex Legends Caustic Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends was ranked middle of the pack

The decision to rank Overwatch so slow did not sit well with fans of Blizzard’s hero-based shooter. “You obviously don’t play OW at a high level or don’t watch pro play …any hitscan with aimbot will just dominate games,” one user snapped.

Others called AIMER7 biased towards Fortnite. One remarked, “Fortnite will NEVER be a game that requires amazing aim skills, you can be average but have amazing building skills and decimate in that game.”

The list may make more sense, however, when you factoring in his first tier list, which ranked games by their aim difficulty. In this list, Overwatch was number one, alone in the “S tier.” From there, in A tier, he notably put Fortnite, while B tier featured Apex Legends and Warzone.

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Aim assist in Fortnite remains controversial.

C tier, meanwhile, had Valorant, CSGO, and Unreal Tournament. Surprisingly, the only game in D tier was Team Fortress 2.

When asked about why Fortnite’s aim was the most impactful when it’s not the most important, AIMER7 responded, “If you’re a decent builder/box fighter, without being cracked, you can carry yourself with very good aim, hard angles, and so on. Reciprocally, if you’re a god in build/edit/boxfight with bad aim, you’re not going to do a lot.”

It will be interesting to see how the lists change if games with heavy aim assist properties are ever considerably toned down. Until then, the great aim debate continues to rage on.