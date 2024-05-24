Lapsed Pokemon fan left shocked by “hideous” Ultra Beast design upon return

A Pokemon Go player returning to the franchise after over a decade has demanded an explanation for what they claim is a “hideous” looking Ultra Beast design.

Part of the draw when playing through any Pokemon game, especially Pokemon Go, is the incentive to catch’em all and discover new Pokemon. With almost every new main title Pokemon game, the developers add a whole new Generation for players to discover.

With each new generation comes further unique designs, names, and more, something that the community often debates.

After all, some of the new Pokemon designs have been called out by longtime fans for being too over the top or distant from the conventional Pokemon look.

In a new Reddit thread, user ‘Lucky-puzzle147’ demanded an explanation from the community after coming across what they described as a “hideous” looking Pokemon.

For context, the original poster admitted they had not touched a Pokemon game since 2012. At the time, the last game to be released in the franchise was Black and White 2.

Now over a decade later, Pokemon Go is filled with many Pokemon that have only been added in following the player’s hiatus from the franchise.

In particular, the original poster called one of the Ultra Beasts “something you’d make in Minecraft.”

The Ultra in question is Stakataka, a dual-type Rock/Steel Ultra Beast that was first introduced during Generation VII, in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Other Pokemon Go players were quick to flood the Reddit thread with their comments. One stated that Stakataka looks more like something out of The Legend of Zelda franchise rather than Pokemon. Comparing it to “those damn Guardians” in Breath of the Wild and also the constructs found in Tears of the Kingdom.

A third Pokemon Go fan even went so far as to call the Ultra, “cement bricks and security cameras glued together.”