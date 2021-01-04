Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon community “terrified” over perfect Mr Mime evolution idea

Published: 4/Jan/2021 23:20

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of scared Mr. Mime from Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon fan went viral after creating a new regional variant and evolution line for Mr. Mime. The “terrifying” new take on the dancing clown will give fans nightmares. 

Originally making its debut in Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996 as a Psychic monster, Mr. Mime has seen several changes over the years. In 2019’s Sword & Shield, the character even got an Ice evolution called Mr. Rime.

Fans of the RPG were blown away when a talented artist designed a new Dark-type variant for the popular character. The brilliant concept gives a chilling new spin to the dancing clown.

Screenshot of Mr. Mime in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The beloved clown got a sinister new evolution in a viral fan creation.

Pokemon fan creates new Dark-type Mr. Mime evolution

Regional forms were introduced in 2016’s Sun & Moon. For the first time ever, Pokemon could have a new type or design altogether depending on the location that the game takes place in.

A fan went viral after posting their creative new take on Mr. Mime. User PTickles, also known as or.homeless, re-imagined the Ccown as a sinister Dark-type variant.

In their incredible new regional form concept art, Mr. Mime. acts as a puppet master of sorts, creepily dangling its first evolution form, Mime Jr., with strings like a marionette.

The clown then evolves into Mastermime, which sees the character now controlling a Mr. Mime on strings instead. The implications of the character puppeteering its former evolution lines are pretty chilling.

The Pokemon community loved the design, such as one user who exclaimed, “Mastermime is a f**king great name.” Agreeing, another fan replied, “By far the best made up mon Ive seen yet.” Another wrote, “This is f**king awesome. Well done! The design is so sinister and I love it!”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan reacting to new Mr. Mime evolution concept art.

The talented artist also took the extra step to create in-depth Pokedex entries for the new variants, and even included a list of all the moves the it would learn at each level.

Regional forms are one of the more interesting mechanics introduced into the Pokemon series, as the possibilities are endless for how our favorite ‘mon may be re-imagined.

Apex Legends

How to avoid fall stuns in Apex Legends with clever trick

Published: 4/Jan/2021 23:04

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

One extremely simple tip can help you avoid Apex Legends’ fall stun and get the drop (literally) on any enemy team, no matter where they are.

The stun that’s applied in Apex Legends when your character falls from a significant height doesn’t do any damage, but it does cause you to stop for a second and resets your momentum.

While not always the case, it can make you an easier target, and in the heat of battle, it could be the difference between pulling one out for your team or getting mowed down by the enemy.

Respawn Entertainment
There’s no fall damage in Apex, but the stun that’s applied can be quite annoying.

How to avoid Apex’s fall stuns

Back in the early days when Respawn’s battle royale first came out in 2019, it used to be possible to cancel the stun by simply meleeing the ground right before you hit. Your character would kick and their momentum would be preserved — easy as pie — until Respawn patched it out.

While it’s no longer possible to conserve your momentum by just hitting the ground, it is possible to cancel the stun by using the melee attack in a different way.

Instead of just striking out at the ground, hitting a wall or any other vertical surface on your way down seems to break your fall and preserve your movement just as well as the previous trick did.

It’s not even necessarily any tougher to pull off either, as you can see in the clip below from Reddit user Toyo0821; all you need to do is make melee contact with a perpendicular surface on your way down, and you should be good.

When falling, you cannot break your fall by punching or kicking the ground. You can however, break your fall by hitting a vertical wall or surface instead; from apexuniversity

Even though the original Season One mechanic was patched out by Respawn, many players from that time still instinctively melee before they hit the ground anyway. In this case, it would be pretty simple to keep doing that but just aim for walls and other, similar things on the way down instead.

The advantages of doing this during a firefight are obvious, but it can also help keep you on your toes in between fights.

So while it’s still around, there’s no reason to not be training yourself to do it without thinking if you want to improve your skills.