Pokemon community “terrified” over perfect Mr Mime evolution idea

A Pokemon fan went viral after creating a new regional variant and evolution line for Mr. Mime. The “terrifying” new take on the dancing clown will give fans nightmares.

Originally making its debut in Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996 as a Psychic monster, Mr. Mime has seen several changes over the years. In 2019’s Sword & Shield, the character even got an Ice evolution called Mr. Rime.

Fans of the RPG were blown away when a talented artist designed a new Dark-type variant for the popular character. The brilliant concept gives a chilling new spin to the dancing clown.

Pokemon fan creates new Dark-type Mr. Mime evolution

Regional forms were introduced in 2016’s Sun & Moon. For the first time ever, Pokemon could have a new type or design altogether depending on the location that the game takes place in.

A fan went viral after posting their creative new take on Mr. Mime. User PTickles, also known as or.homeless, re-imagined the Ccown as a sinister Dark-type variant.

In their incredible new regional form concept art, Mr. Mime. acts as a puppet master of sorts, creepily dangling its first evolution form, Mime Jr., with strings like a marionette.

The clown then evolves into Mastermime, which sees the character now controlling a Mr. Mime on strings instead. The implications of the character puppeteering its former evolution lines are pretty chilling.

The Pokemon community loved the design, such as one user who exclaimed, “Mastermime is a f**king great name.” Agreeing, another fan replied, “By far the best made up mon Ive seen yet.” Another wrote, “This is f**king awesome. Well done! The design is so sinister and I love it!”

The talented artist also took the extra step to create in-depth Pokedex entries for the new variants, and even included a list of all the moves the it would learn at each level.

Regional forms are one of the more interesting mechanics introduced into the Pokemon series, as the possibilities are endless for how our favorite ‘mon may be re-imagined.