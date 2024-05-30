These adorable Pokemon have deeply disturbing real-world counterparts

The Pokemon series takes inspiration from real-world objects and creatures to inspire the various monsters that trainers can catch, and fans think some of those real-world counterparts can be quite disturbing.

Many Pokemon fans gravitate towards the cutely designed Pokemon, which the series has its fair share of.

However, some trainers have noted that some of the cutest Pokemon are actually based on some deeply frightening real-world animals.

A post on the Pokemon subreddit sparked a discussion among fans after a user named ‘LadderLonely192’ made a meme showcasing a puppy next to a terrifying wolfman statue.

Pokemon fans in the comments detailed some of the Pokemon they found were based on creepy real-life animals.

The Pokemon Company

“I’d argue Phione, as it’s based on a sea angel,” said one trainer. While sea angels, as well as Phione and Manaphy by extension, can look docile and cute when floating in the deep sea, these animals can look absolutely terrifying when feeding. The sea slug sprouts numerous long tentacles from its head and attacks its prey.

A different fan pointed to another deep-sea-inspired creature: Lanturn. “Lanturn is adorable, but anglerfish irl are horrific.”

Anglerfish are a species of bony fish that usually dwell close to the ocean floor on on the continental shelf. While many recognize anglerfish for their bioluminescent antenna, their sharp jagged teeth and otherworldly appearance is sure to leave a much more lasting impression.

The Pokemon Company / Wikimedia Commons

Venturing outside the territory of the deep sea, another trainer instead opted to look at plant life instead of animals.

“Vileplume, it’s a kinda clumsy flower with a giant red hat and blue stems. IRL the Rafflesia flower is a parasite taking tree sap and blooming only for a couple days with a beyond foul stench,” the trainer explained.

As far as plants go, the rafflesia flower is certainly one of the most unsettling next to the venus flytrap, and Vileplume wears the inspiration on its head.

The Pokemon Company / Wikimedia Commons

The rafflesia, also known as the stinking corpse lily, is a parasitic flowering plant that can grow to enormous proportions. It gets its name because it emits an odor similar to rotting flesh.

These Pokemon are just the tip of the iceberg, as other monsters like Trapinch, Milotic, and Galvantula all have unsettling real-world counterparts. Of course, those who are more faint of heart may way to steer clear of looking into their real-world counterparts.