Classic Gen 1 Pokemon reimagined as terrifying undead monsters

Two of the most popular Pokemon from Gen 1 have been reimagined as undead monsters in new fanart shared online.

While Pokemon has its Ghost-type creatures, it’s rare to see ‘Mons associated with bones outside of the Cubone line. There was once a horrifying skeleton Pokemon planned for Gen 2, discovered in the Nintendo Gigaleak, but it never made it into any mainline games.

This hasn’t stopped fans from designing their own edgy Pokemon that have darker and more violent designs than the official ‘mons. Fans have been doing this since the days of Pokemon Red & Blue.

Speaking of Gen 1 Pokemon, two of the most popular original 151 creatures have been reimagined as undead creatures in fanart. These necromantic Pokemon are Magikarp and Gyarados.

This artwork, shared by Just-Drawing-Mons on the Pokemon Reddit, depicts skeletal versions of the famous Water-type dud and dynamic duo from Pokemon Red & Blue. Check out their Instagram page for other artwork depicting Pokemon with new types.

The two Pokemon have white energy orbs in their eyes, while what remains of their flesh has rotted and turned blue. These designs would be amazing for Water/Ghost-type regional variants of Magikarp and Gyarados, but the subject matter is likely a bit too grim for Pokemon.

As users in the thread pointed out, it’s ironic that Gyarados is shown as a skeleton in this artwork. Its original name was meant to be Skullkraken, but it was changed for unknown reasons before launch.

These fanworks showing awesome reimaginings of classic Pokemon are some of the best contributions made by the fanbase, as they give us a glimpse of a world we almost had, especially considering some of the weird Pokemon designs that were left on the cutting room floor over the years.