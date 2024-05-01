Legendary Pokemon’s terrifying eyes revealed by glitching game

The Legendary Pokemon from Generation 9 are hiding a freaky secret in plain sight, but fans can discover it with the help of clipping.

When the Pokemon series jumped to 3D in Pokemon X & Y, the developers had to consider how players would view the character models. The impressive 2D poses of the old games were gone, replaced by 3D figures that could be viewed from every angle.

Players are notorious for breaking boundaries and seeing parts of a game that they shouldn’t, so it was important for the developers to think about clipping and camera manipulation, too.

This is a big issue in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as the games are notoriously glitchy and have an open-world design rather than the segmented world of earlier entries in the series. This makes it easier than ever to boundary break and see the world beyond the intended visuals.

It turns out that the cover Legendary Pokemon of the Gen 9 games, Miraidon and Koraidon, have a hidden secret in their character model, as discussed by fans on Reddit.

If you’re able to clip into the 3D models of the rideable versions of Miraidon or Koraidon, you’ll see the horrifying eyes that they have buried in their heads, which are normally not meant to be seen.

While most people in the thread found the images scary, some found them to be goofy or charming. There were also comparisons made to the large-eyed Basilisks from the Dark Souls series.

Fortunately, these monstrous versions of the Gen 9 Legendary Pokemon are hard to see through regular gameplay, so children and adults worldwide are unlikely to ruin their mental image of these ‘mons by accident.