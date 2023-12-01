Pokemon Go players hit out at Niantic over “anit-QOL” experience

Pokemon Go players have once again vented their frustrations at developer Niantic, calling the mobile game “anti-quality of life.”

While many Pokemon fans around the world enjoy what Pokemon Go has to offer, it’s not always sunshine and roses with the game’s community.

Plenty of fans have taken issue with some of the decisions made by the game’s developer, Niantic, be it pricing issues, buggy features, or broken events.

Things have seemingly reached a boiling point with the community once again after a heated discussion on social media slammed the game’s “anti-quality of life” experience.

Pokemon Go fans tired of “anti-QOL” experience

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled, “I think this game is the most anti-QOL game I’ve ever played,” kicked off the discussion among the community.

The OP began the post with: “I’ve never played a game that tries so hard to make you hate it. The sheer amount of anti-quality of life things within this game is truly staggering…”

They proceed to break down various elements of frustration with how Pokemon Go has changed over the years, including things like berry feeding while in a moving vehicle, earning XP when the Item Bag was full and much more.

Trainers in the comments pointed out even more past elements that are sorely missed like Weekly Remote Raid passes. Many also pointed out that many highly sought-after QOL features are still missing, like a dedicated ‘Skip Animations’ button or toggle.

Unfortunately, many fans were skeptical that any of the QOL features would ever make their way to the game going forward.

“Most live service games are basically exploitation at this point. Basically everything to extend some kind of grind as much as possible,” one trainer pointed out.

It remains to be seen whether or not Niantic will ever implement many of these highly requested QOL additions, but the community is certainly not optimistic for the future.