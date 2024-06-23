Pokemon Go players claim “boring” wild spawn rotations need a major overhaul

Pokemon Go players are once again disappointed in the mobile game’s quality, saying the app could be at an “all time low” for its “boring” and repetitive wild spawns.

It’s no mystery that Pokemon Go users have repeatedly expressed their concerns to Niantic over lackluster events and unfixed glitches.

Regarding the upcoming 8th Anniversary Party, trainers blasted the celebration as “incredibly pathetic” based on Grimer and Muk wearing party hats as the available spawns. Others also were tired of starter Pokemon being commonly featured in the wild during events.

Now, Pokemon Go players have taken to Reddit to explain why they think the game is currently in “shambles.”

The original post’s author listed several reasons why they believe Pokemon Go has really suffered in the past few months. These examples included how the game altered throwing Poke Balls and how it randomly kicks people out of Raids.

“The GBL has been in shambles for at least 2 months now, again after the biome update. Not the normal ‘Go Battle Lag,’ but freezing so bad that Niantic actually disabled the biome update for the players attending the championships,” the trainer wrote.

“The game has seen dark times, but I honestly think this is the all time low. I’m still looking forward to the GO Fest, but if they don’t get their 💩 together soon I really struggle to find reasons to keep playing at this point.”

The comment section agreed with the author’s concerns. They reiterated that the wild spawns available during the last season are too similar to those in the current season. Also, most of the wild encounters have been from the Kanto region.

One player attributed the game’s decline in quality to Niantic laying off their “talented” developers.

“I honestly think Niantic is still out to prove something since PoGo’s success is entirely attributed towards the Pokemon franchise, and all of their unique IPs have flopped in tremendous fashion. The skeleton crew left to develop for this game only puts in the most minimal of efforts,” they said.

