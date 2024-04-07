Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Meganium Raid is putting players to the test

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most recent Tera Raid featuring Meganium is giving some trainers more trouble than they expected.

The first round of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest 7-star Tera Raid featuring Meganium has nearly come to a close, but it will reappear on April 11, 2024.

While many players have found strategies to take down Meganium with little trouble, this isn’t the case for everyone as evidenced by posts on social media.

According to some players, 7-star Meganium may just be the most challenging Tera raid yet.

In a Reddit post titled, “Welp, Meganium is a surprise,” one trainer recounted being caught off guard by Meganium’s opening gambit of back-to-back Light Screen and Reflect.

Article continues after ad

“I thought it would be a walk in the park until it goes full boost on ATK/DEF, they explained. “Didn’t expect that, it was harder than I expected.”

Another fan called it the “least fun” Tera Raid yet thanks to Meganium’s back-to-back attacks.

Article continues after ad

It seems this isn’t an unpopular opinion, as many in the comments claimed to notice players struggling with Meganium as well.

“I’ve never seen more people rage quit from the team screen,” said one trainer. Others in the comments offered advice on builds and setups to help trainers who play solo or with a group of friends.

Article continues after ad

While 7-star Mewtwo may claim the spot for Scarlet & Violet’s most difficult Tera Raid, it seems Meganium may not be too far down the list according to some fans.