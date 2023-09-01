Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players praise “genius” Mewtwo Tera Raid

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers shared their praise for the “genius” 7-star Mewtwo Tera Raid, thanks to the challenge it brings.

During the August 2023 Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company revealed that players would be able to get both Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

While Mew was part of a Mystery Gift, Mewtwo could only be caught by taking it down during a 7-star Tera Raid battle.

Now that the Mewtwo Tera Raid event has officially begun, fans have praised the raid for its steep challenge and the hard-earned reward of an iconic Legendary Pokemon with perfect IVs.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players love the 7-star Mewtwo Tera Raid

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit sparked a discussion among the community after one fan made a post titled: “Hot take: The Mewtwo raid was genius.”

The OP goes on to explain that when they first tried to take on the difficult Raid boss, they quickly gave up and deemed it “impossible.”

However, the thought of passing up this Mewtwo wasn’t really an option, so they persevered until they were able to take it down and catch it for themselves.

“After finally beating it I realized this raid is genius. It not only forces you to use teamwork… But it also means you can’t just ignore the raid. How many people would miss a chance on a perfect IV Mewtwo,” they said.

Other trainers in the comments agreed and noted just how fun of a challenge this Tera Raid turned out to be. “2nd try for me after finding some support Mew players. Unironically one of the most fun things I’ve done in violet outside of shiny hunting.”

One trainer noted that it was also a smart decision on GameFreak and TPC’s part. “Also it’s a week before the DLC so now people will be starting to get back into the game. Definitely a good marketing move.”

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Wave 1 DLC, the Teal Mask, set to release on September 13, 2023, fans can try their best to nab the almighty Mewtwo before diving into the land of Kitakami