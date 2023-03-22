Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC leak reveals “Wishing Shrine” – but is it real?

An alleged Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC leak included the introduction of a pay-to-play Wishing Shrine, but players are divided on its authenticity. The source also suggested trainers would receive Munkidori, Okidogi, or Fezandipiti based on the starter Pokemon they selected.

On National Pokemon Day, The Pokemon Company announced Scarlet & Violet would receive a two-part expansion pass, “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.” Part 1, “The Teal Mask,” releases in the fall of 2023, while Part 2, “The Indigo Disk,” launches in the winter.

Each expansion transports users to new areas, including the town of Kitakami, to uncover the location’s mysterious history.

Like most Pokemon titles, leaks have potentially spoiled the contents of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players hoping ‘Wishing Shrine’ leak isn’t real

The Pokemon Company

Twitter user dustygogoat posted a screenshot of an unconfirmed leak surrounding Scarlet & Violet’s upcoming DLC.

The unnamed author of the post claimed players would receive one of the new Pokemon trio according to their chosen starter.

For example, Fuecoco users would obtain the Ghost-type Munkidori, Sprigatito trainers would get the Psychic-type Fezandipiti, and those who picked Quaxly would receive the Ground-type Okidogi.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Alongside the predetermined party members, dustygogoat shared that the Scarlet & Violet DLC could unveil a pay-to-play “Wishing Shrine” that would cost players actual money to earn unclear items and Pokemon.

Several comments have challenged and even rejected the leak’s accuracy.

Article continues after ad

Some fans claimed The Pokemon Company would never take away the power of choice from trainers based on their starter picks and bring in microtransactions for mainline games.

“I don’t see it as real,” TheAutisticCre1 wrote. “If it is and the future is buying extra Pokemon and not catching them, I think I’d have to quit.”

Other comments ranged from gladly paying more money to catch a Shiny Jirachi faster than in Pokemon Go to complaining to GameFreak themselves over the ordeal.

In February 2023, another Scarlet & Violet DLC leak suggested the expansion would mark the return of over 230 Pokemon. The extensive lineup included mons such as Alcremie, Dewgong, and Metagross. As for confirmed additions, The Pokemon Company announced the arrival of Ninetales, Milotic, and Zebstrika.