Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC leaks seemingly confirm new Nintendo Switch model

Following leaks for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, it seems that a new Nintendo Switch model may be planned for 2024. The leaks come alongside accurate info for the new Gen 9 DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet recently announced the new DLC “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero”, which will release in two parts later this year. The new content will introduce past Pokemon to the Paldea region, as well as debut new storylines and Legendary species.

However, for many, the DLC news wasn’t a surprise when it was announced during the February 2023 Pokemon Presents. Information surrounding the DLC had accurately leaked from an alleged Game Freak programmer, with teasers online shared by renowned Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu and the Centro Leaks account.

In addition to the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC leaks, it was hinted that a “new Nintendo Switch” was in the works, and another update has confirmed that a squeal to the well-loved handheld console could finally release in 2024.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC leaks hint at new Nintendo Switch

In a Twitter post shared by CentroLeaks, the Pokemon leak account states, “Khu, the well-known Pokémon leaker, has confirmed this leak is real. Looks like Switch 2 is coming.”

In the original information leaked by the Pokemon Programmer, they stated, “we are working on a graphics enhancement patch for the new Nintendo Switch models that will be released alongside DLC2”. After some confusion, the same programmer came back and clarified the new Nintendo Switch console is planned, and that it should release in 2024, alongside a second round of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC.

Unfortunately, there has been wide speculation about new Nintendo Switch models for several years with no confirmations. With the current model now over five years old, many have wondered what Nintendo could be planning next, and how it will innovate to keep up with other modern consoles.

At this time, there has been no official announcement about a new Nintendo Switch console, but as more information about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC and other popular titles becomes available, it is possible new details could be given. Fans will need to stay tuned and see what could be announced in future months.