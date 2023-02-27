Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC leak hints at 230 returning Pokemon

According to leaks, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC will add 230 past Pokemon to the game.

The Pokemon Company announced the Scarlet and Violet DLC during Pokemon Presents, promising a two-part release for 2023.

Part One will launch in the form of The Teal Mask, scheduled to hit digital stores sometime this fall. The second part, The Indigo Disc, bears a winter 2023 launch window.

Notably, the announcement teased that players can expect previous species of Pokemon to appear in both parts of Area Zero. A leak indicates the Paldea Pokedex will significantly balloon in size.

230 returning Pokemon coming to Scarlet & Violet DLC, says leak

According to fairly reliable Pokemon leaker Centro Leaks, hundreds of past Pokemon specifies will feature in The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero expansion.

The Twitter account shared the details following the Pokemon Presents broadcast, claiming that “around 230 returning Pokemon” will join the lineup.

Thus far, art related to the downloadable content has confirmed six of the upcoming pocket monsters, including the likes of Dewgong and Zebstrika.

Should the leaker be proven correct, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disc DLC offerings will bring Scarlet and Violet’s total number of Pokemon to well over 600.

As always, though, fans should take these uncorroborated details with a grain of salt for the time being. Developer Game Freak has yet to announce the full list of incoming Pokemon for the Area Zero expansions.

Still, it’s clear fans of the open-world experience have plenty to look forward to in the future, especially since Pokemon Home will arrive in early 2023.