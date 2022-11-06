Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want voice acting following Gimmighoul trailer

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shows Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq speaking about the new Ghost-type Gimmighoul, and fans are delighted at the voice acting quality used for the Paldean debut.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have gotten another look at a Paldean Pokemon with the debut of Ghost-type Gimmighoul. Sporting two forms, it will be involved in a Pokemon Go crossover, which were covered in an adorable trailer featuring Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq.

During the video, Willow and Jacq speak over a phone call, talking about the phenomena of Gimmighoul appearing in its Roaming Form outside of Paldea. While the information is interesting, it was the voice acting of the two characters that caught the attention of fans tuning in.

This isn’t the first Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer to use voice acting. Players also got to hear the streamer and Gym Leader Iono speak as she introduced her companion Bellibolt. The narration gives each character a surprising amount of depth and has left fans asking if the Gen 9 games will finally include voice acting.

Will Pokemon Scarlet & Violet include voice acting?

While many trailers have included it, there is currently no indication the games themselves will have voice acting.

Despite this, fans have responded to the Gimmighoul release video posted on the Pokemon Twitter account, sharing their support for the possibility of voiced characters and how it could improve gameplay.

AceStarThe3rd comments “The voice acting in this is actually very nice Perhaps whoever voice directed this should direct a whole Pokemon game or something idk” while Nova adds “How I wish these games had voice acting”.

DroidSh4ck aggress with the above, commenting, “Love the professor voice acting, and these new Gen 9 Ghost Pokémon videos with spooky lore are absolutely stealing the show! Awesome!”

Another player, Crazy_RT bemoans the lack of voice acting, stating “This makes me so sad that the games dont have voice acting. THIS SOUNDS SO GOOD! I hope scarlet and violet at least have like small sections of voice acting. I want these characters to come to life with their words.”

Scarlet & Violet fans seem to overwhelmingly approve of the voice acting in the trailer, but sadly this is not the first time Pokemon players have called out for voiced characters. Ever since making the jump to the Nintendo Switch, the support for voice acting has stayed strong. While it isn’t likely to happen during Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there is a chance future games could finally implement the function.