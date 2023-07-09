Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers share crazy OHKO strats for Delphox Tera Raids

Some skilled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have shared impressive ways to take out the 7-Star Tera Raid Delphox in just one hit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-Star Tera Delphox Raid is nearing the end of its first run and players are certainly seeing the might of this fire-wielding fox.

However, while Delphox certainly packs a punch in this Raid, some experienced players have devised some pretty clever strategies to make quick work of the Gen 6 Starter.

Article continues after ad

Some of those talented trainers have even worked out how to take 7-Star Delphox out in just one hit, using a variety of different Pokemon teams to do so.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans demolish Delphox Tera Raids

Players have shared their strategies on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit and explained how others can set up the same plan to take on Delphox for themselves.

A Reddit user named flameduck showcased a solo OHKO strategy that knocked out Delphox before it was even able to put its Tera Shield up. The trainer used an Ursaluna that presumably had the Ability Guts and held a Normal Gem.

Article continues after ad

Once the Ursulana was burned from Delphox, it used Belly Drum to boost its Attack. Next turn, it used Facade, which consumed the Normal Gem and knocked Delphox out in just one hit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another fan named Nommable123 showed off another impressive OHKO strat that can be pulled off in just one turn. The team consisted of three Perrserkers with Occa Berries and the Steely Spirit ability. The main attacker was Gholdengo holding Choice Specs with the ability Good as Gold.

Article continues after ad

The strategy involved two Perrserkers using Fake Tears while the other used an Attack Cheer. Finally, Gholdengho used Make It Rain, which was boosted by Perrserker’s Steely Spirit and knocked Delphox out on turn one.

Finally, another trainer named Gimikyu_ shared an OHKO strat using two Igglybuff, a Spoink, and a Psyduck. This strategy is fairly in-depth, with reliance on a ton of stat boosts from Simple Beam, Calm Mind, and a Weakness Policy item.

Article continues after ad

After all the stat boosts, Spoink used Stored Power to obliterate Delphox with the help of its tiny friends. These strategies show just how in-depth Pokemon’s mechanics can be provided players know to take advantage of them.