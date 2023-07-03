Delphox announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will soon be able to battle and catch Delphox when it appears in a limited-time 7-Star Tera Raid event.

Delphox – also known as the Fox Pokemon – first appeared in Pokemon X & Y on the Nintendo 3DS as the final evolution of Fennekin, and now it’s ready to make its debut in Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region.

The Fire/Psychic-type Pokemon will appear in 7-Star Tera Raids with a Fairy Tera Type for just one weekend. It will carry the Mightiest Mark, which means you can only catch one per save file.

You’ll be able to battle Delphox in 7-Star Tera Raid Battles from July 7 (00:00 UTC) until July 9 (23:59 UTC). It will then return from July 14 (00:00 UTC) until July 16 (23:59 UTC).

You’ll be able to encounter Delphox by keeping an eye out for Black Crystals across the map during event hours, but you’ll need to make sure you’ve completed the game and unlocked 7-Star Tera Raids before you go looking for them.

It’s been quite a while since a new 7-Star Tera Raid event was announced. The last one, featuring Chesnaught, was canceled and eventually rescheduled due to game-crashing bugs involving Tera Raids with Great Tusk and Iron Treads.

When players defeated either Great Tusk or Iron Treads, they would be rewarded with a strange ‘None’ item. Many reported their game crashing shortly after this happened to them.

You can keep track of all future and past Tera Raid events here.