Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers share OHKO methods for 7-Star Charizard Tera Raids

Members of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet community are already sharing helpful strats to one-hit KO 7-Star Charizard after its return to Tera Raids.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has hosted themed Tera Raids featuring the Gen 1 final Starter evolutions to celebrate the anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green’s release in Japan.

Blastoise and Venusaur have already come and gone, which means that trainers only have to face 7-Star Tera Charizard in battle to defeat all three Gen 1 Starters.

Now, trainers have started sharing their best one-hit KO strategies to help other members of the community take down this Tera Titan in Raids.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers OHKO 7-Star Charizard

After the Tera Charizard Raid went live, trainers flocked to social media sites to share their own methods for taking down the Dragon Tera type.

One of the most popular methods comes from using Azumarill. Thanks to its Water/Fairy type combo, Azumarill is a natural counter to 7-Star Charizard.

Additionally, it can deal massive damage with its Huge Power Ability combined with Belly Drum and Play Rough.

In this clip, a Reddit user named flameduck showed off a 3-turn OHKO using an Azumarill, which they performed playing solo. For those without a dedicated Raid group, this could be a reliable strategy.

Another player shared the setup they used with a full team, which allowed them to perform a Turn 1 OHKO. They relied on a Male Haxorus with Rivalry, a Scovillain, a Flareon, and a Florges.

By debuffing Charizard and utilizing certain moves and abilities, the Haxorus landed a devastating Outrage that took out the Tera Raid boss in one hit.

Finally, another trainer shared a Turn 1 OHKO strat that centered around a Sylveon with the Pixilate Ability and Alcremie. The team used a Sylveon with Hyper Beam, a Stonjourner, an Umbreon, and an Alcremie.

The Stonjourner buffs with Attack Cheer, while Umbreon debuffs with Fake Tears. Finally, Alcremie uses Decorate on Sylveon to raise both Attack stats by two stages.

With all the buffs in place, Sylveon unleashes a Hyper Beam, which deals boosted damage thanks to Pixilate.

These are just a few of the impressive strats trainers have concocted to make this 7-Star Tera Charizard rerun a breeze. Hopefully, players taking on Charizard alone or with a group can find some of these community-sourced strategies helpful.