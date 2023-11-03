Pokemon Scarlet & Violet team destroys 7-Star Typhlosion instantly

Hisuian Typhlosion is appearing in a new 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and one player has already beaten it in a single OHKO turn.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been introducing powerful Pokemon as part of 7-Star Tera Raids, usually with a rare Tera Type or a strong selection of moves that makes it difficult to overcome them, even when working alongside a party.

As such, players will often prepare a suitable Pokemon when these Tera Raids are announced. This is partly due to Tera Raid’s using a timer, and if the time runs out, then players will automatically lose the battle. This means a quick and powerful build is the best option for these battles.

The current 7-Star Tera Rad is Hisuian Typhlosion, active in the game from November 3 to November 5 and a week later from November 10 to November 12. This Pokemon uses Will-O-Wisp to inflict Burn and Sunny Day to power up Fire-type moves, boosting its Flamethrower, so it’s not to be trifled with.

Pokemon & Scarlet’s Hisuian Typhlosion Raid was OHKO thanks to a single combo

It turns out that Hisuian Typhlosion isn’t quite as fearsome as fans first feared. A user on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reddit page defeated it in a single turn, all thanks to a specific combo of moves used by their Pokemon and its allies.

The player used an Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros, which is a Fighting/Water-type Pokemon. A Kyogre joins it with Drizzle and a Galarian Weezing with Misty Form, both of which fire off at the start of the battle, while an Urshifu stands by.

At the start of the battle, Kyogre’s Drizzle powers up Water-type moves and weakens Fire-type ones. This is followed by Misty Form, creating misty terrain around the battlefield. Hisuian Typhlosion tries Will-O-Wisp, but misty terrain blocks it.

Paldean Tauros’ Anger Point kicks in, Kyogre uses Helping Hand, and Urshifu sets up Wicked Blow. The fight swiftly ends as the buffed Paldean Tauros uses Wave Crash to defeat Hisuian Typhlosion in an OHKO, as all the effects buff it.

There are lots of potential combos for dealing with Hisuain Typhlosion, and this one relies on team members helping out. A player with access to a Pokemon Rain Dance and a strong Water-type move can pull off similar combos to this Reddit trick, but it takes a bit longer to set up.

