Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch turns Ursaluna into a Flying-type

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer’s Ursaluna unexpectedly became a Flying-type during a Picnic session thanks to a hilarious glitch.

As many Pokemon fans know, Scarlet & Violet did not release in the most stable state back in November 2022. Players flooded social media sites like Twitter and Reddit with all kinds of bugs and glitches that popped up during their adventures.

While GameFreak has managed to smooth out many of the game’s bugs over time, the game is still far from flawless, as trainers still stumble across the occasional issue.

Article continues after ad

One trainer stumbled across a rather harmless and amusing glitch while on a Picnic with their team — turning their hulking Ursaluna into a Flying-type Pokemon.

Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch launches Ursaluna

The glitch came from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where one trainer made a post titled, “He wants to be a flying type.” The OP attached a brief video showing off the bug in action.

The clip showed the trainer outside hosting a Picnic with their team, which included an Alolan Muk, Dialga, Sneasler, Sableye, and an Ursaluna.

Article continues after ad

While kicking around a soccer ball, the trainer’s Ursaluna charged forward to kick the ball. Unfortunately, something strange seemed to happen with the collision hitboxes and Ursaluna was rocketed into the air after making contact with the soccer ball.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thankfully, the Peat Pokemon’s stint as a Flying-type was brief, as they quickly landed back on the ground after launching into the sky.

Fans in the comments joked about the hilarious glitch and offered reasons why Ursaluna decided to take flight. “He’s getting tired of his Fighting Types weakness,” said one trainer.

Article continues after ad

Another joked that the Pokemon “hit a rain cloud on the way up” as right when Ursaluna landed back on the ground, it began to pour with rain.

While this glitch is just a simple issue with hitboxes reacting in strange ways, it’s certainly funny to see a hulking Pokemon like Ursaluna take to the skies so effortlessly.