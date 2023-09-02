Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer pulls off OHKO against 7-star Mewtwo with Magikarp

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer has managed to take down the 7-star Mewtwo Tera Raid boss in just one hit using a Magikarp.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is hosting perhaps its most difficult Tera Raid yet, in the form of the 7-star Mewtwo raid.

The 7-Star Mewtwo Tera Raid features Gen 1’s strongest Legendary Pokemon with the Psychic Tera-type and the moves Psystrike, Ice Beam, Aura Sphere, and Calm Mind. Needless to say, this Tera Raid boss is not to be taken lightly.

Still, that hasn’t stopped one savvy trainer from taking down Kanto’s strongest Legendary with the region’s weakest Pokemon, as they were able to knock out Mewtwo in just one hit using a Magikarp.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer knocks out Tera Mewtwo with Magikarp

A trainer going by the username Nommable123 made a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “Magikarp OHKO vs Mewtwo the Unrivaled.”

Here they posted a clip showing off the impressive strategy used. For their team setup, they brought along a Magikarp holding a Metronome with the ability Rattled and the moves Flail, Tackle, and Splash.

Additionally, the other three trainers used a Rabsca holding a Mirror Herb and the ability Synchronize, a Koraidon with a Mirror Herb and Orichalcum Pulse, and an Azumarill holding a Lansat Berry with the ability Huge Power.

To pull off the one-hit KO, the team used a specific strategy with a set order. First, the Magikarp used Defense Cheer to increase survivability and “take a tactical KO.”

Next, the Rabsca used Struggle Bug and the Azumarill hit the friendly Koraidon with Soak to change its type. This would negate any super-effective damage against Koraidon.

Then, Koraidon used Snarl to lower Mewtwo’s Special Attack. Mewtwo then KO’s the Magikarp which resets Mewtwo’s stats.

From here the team makes efforts to further lower Metwo’s stats using moves like Mud-Slap, Struggle Bug, Snarl, and Rock Smash. Meanwhile, Magikarp begins using Flail to build up its Normal Tera-type charge.

Once charged, Azumarill Flings its Lansat Berry at Magikarp to grant it a Critical Hit rate boost, followed by Belly Drum to raise its stats. Rabsca then switches those raised stats to Magicarp by using Power Swap and Skill Swap.

Finally, Koraidon uses Helping Hand on Magikarp while Azumarill uses an Attack Cheer, which results in Magikarp Terastallizing and unleashing Flail to knock out Mewtwo in just one hit.

The amount of insane strategy it took to pull off this OHKO just goes to show how challenging this 7-star Mewtwo raid really is. Thankfully, Scarlet & Violet fans have until September 17, 2023, to come up with their own stylish strategies for taking down Mewtwo.