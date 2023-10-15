Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer discovers “Area -1” after running from battle

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer ‘discovered’ a brand new area after they encountered a wild Quagsire and decided to run from the battle.

As many Pokemon fans know, Scarlet & Violet had plenty of issues at launch, ranging from strange graphical issues to massive performance dips when exploring the open world.

While developer GameFreak has somewhat smoothed over the experience since launch, fans are still stumbling upon frustrating, but often humorous, glitches nearly a year after launch.

Now, one trainer has seemingly discovered “Area -1” after exploring a cave system and running from a wild Pokemon encounter.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer discovers “Area -1”

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit submitted evidence of a bug through a thread titled, “Not 100% sure that’s meant to happen.”

The OP attached a 30-second video of their trainer exploring a cave system in the Teal Mask DLC expansion, before encountering a wild Quagsire.

Not wanting to catch the wild Pokemon, the trainer decided to run from the battle. Sadly, after doing so they were wedged between a few rocks. While trying to maneuver out, they dropped straight through a cave floor and under the map.

Members of the Scarlet & Violet community found the glitch hilarious, and praised the trainer for discovering the mythical “Area -1.”

Others mentioned they were punished for running away from the almighty Quagsire. “You dare run away from Quagsire? I pity thee,” said one trainer.

This isn’t the first time that fans have fallen completely through the world map while playing Scarlet & Violet, and it likely won’t be the last.

According to some player accounts, the recent 2.0.2 patch may have broken the game even more, with many claiming they’ve encountered more bugs than usual since updating.

Hopefully, trainers will be able to stay far, far away from “Area -1” while exploring the wilds of Paldea and Kitakami.