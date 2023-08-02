Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch creates “nightmare fuel” doppelganger

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer encountered a creepy glitch that created a startling doppelganger of Team Star’s Giacomo.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was unique in that it introduced a variety of new elements to the tried and true formula of the mainline titles.

While Generation 9 still tasked trainers with taking on the eight Gyms spread throughout the region, players also had the option to take on several different Team Star bosses atop massive Starmobiles.

However, one trainer unintentionally stumbled across some “absolute nightmare fuel” after Giacomo’s Team Star boss fight, which showed a shadowy clone of the leader looming in the background.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer stumbles about creepy Team Star clone

The glitch comes from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, where a trainer created a post titled, “Has anyone else had THIS happen??”

The OP included a screenshot of their victory over Giacomo, which normally shows both trainers shaking hands. However, this screenshot included an eerie doppelganger of Giacomo still standing atom his Starmobile in the distance.

https://www.reddit.com/r/PokemonScarletViolet/comments/15gckq7/has_anyone_else_had_this_happen/

Sure enough, another fan posted a screenshot of what the handshake photo-op is supposed to look like to confirm it was a glitch. “Omg that’s so weird! I don’t think that whole thing is even supposed to be there either cause I went back to check mine!”

Others in the comments were creeped out by the glitch, with one user zooming in on Giacomo’s clone and calling it “absolute nightmare fuel.”

The actual reason this glitch happens is due to the way Scarlet & Violet loads and unloads its various models. As shown in a video by YouTuber Shesez on his Boundary Break series, this is a common occurrence during various cutscenes such as the flashbacks involving Team Star.

As such, the glitch likely involved incorrect placement of the handshake photo-op scene, which unintentionally included the unloaded model for Giacomo riding atop his Starmobile used in the previous boss fight.

While fans may now be aware of how the glitch occurred, it’s certainly still a creepy sight to see a second Team Star Boss eerily keeping watch on his doppelganger from the shadows.