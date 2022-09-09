Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want Mega Man-themed shinies for Armarouge & Ceruledge

One fan made an incredible concept for shiny designs based on Mega Man for Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet recently got its fourth trailer that detailed elements of the game’s story and brand new Pokemon.

Two of those brand new Pokemon are the Fire/Psychic-type Armarouge and Fire/Ghost-type Ceruledge, exclusive to Scarlet and Violet versions respectively.

Now, one fan drew parallels to their designs and Capcom’s iconic Mega Man characters, making some amazing shiny concept color schemes.

Pokemon fan makes Mega Man shiny concept

The shiny concepts come from artist and content creator Lewtwo, who posted mockups of the shiny forms on Twitter.

Armarouge’s shiny concept shows the naturally yellow and red Pokemon with a cool blue, black, and grey color scheme, sporting green eyes and a flaming red ponytail.

As for Ceruledge, it trades its dark purple and lavender color scheme for a sleek red design, with metallic silver accents, blue eyes, and a golden flaming ponytail.

Armarouge’s shiny mock-up is based on Mega Man, likely more influenced by his Mega Man X design. Ceruledge’s shiny concept, on the other hand, is based on Zero from Mega Man X.

Lewtwo mentioned in an earlier post that they thought Armarouge and Ceruledge were almost certainly “designed by Hitoshi Ariga,” calling the designs the “most Mega Man sh*t” they’d ever seen.

For fans who may not know, Hitoshi Ariga is well known for his artwork around the Mega Man, or Rockman series as it’s known in Japan, since the late ’90s.

However, Satoshi Tajiri, the original illustrator for the Pokemon series, invited Ariga to work on Pokemon X & Y, and has since helped design many aspects of the series, from Pokemon designs to Trading Cards.

Some of Ariga’s Pokemon designs include the Alolan Geodude line, the Alolan Grimer line, Sword and Shield’s fossil Pokemon, and the Rookidee line.

While it’s unclear if Ariga officially designed both Armarouge and Ceruledge or not, it’s hard to deny that Lewtwo’s shiny concept wouldn’t be an extremely cool reference for fans in the know.