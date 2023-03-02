Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players report losing save files after February patch

Some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have lost save files after downloading the Version 1.2.0 patch that launched in February.

Developer Game Freak rolled out Scarlet & Violet’s Version 1.2.0 patch on February 27. The update added a whole host of bug fixes and feature adjustments to the Nintendo Switch experience.

Most importantly, it introduced functionality that allows players to connect Scarlet and Violet to Pokemon Go. This game-changing feature undoubtedly had many users eager to download the latest patch.

Unfortunately, reports from users suggest the late February update may have unleashed a headache-inducing problem, too.

Recent patch may have cost Scarlet & Violet fans their save files

Reddit user Matthewcbayer reports that their loss of a 595-hour Pokemon Scarlet and Violet save could be the result of downloading the Version 1.2.0 patch.

Article continues after ad

The Redditor initially thought the fault lay with connecting their Nintendo Switch game to Pokemon Go. Reports from other users indicate the update alone may have started the problem, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So far, the save file issue seems to only affect an “incredibly small percentage of players.” Be that as it may, the original poster still thinks others will want to know there’s “some level of risk.”

The Pokemon Go theory may seem tenuous, but another Redditor responded with the following: “…I notice most of the people who lost their save file immediately closed their game after linking to Go. Maybe immediately closing the game out is the issue triggering it…”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, there’s no official word on what may be causing players to lose their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet save files.

It also remains to be seen if the development crew at Game Freak is aware of the troublesome error. Hopefully, the bug gets addressed sooner rather than later and isn’t affecting too many people.