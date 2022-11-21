How to restart Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and make new save file

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players who have finished exploring the Paldea region on their current save may want to start the game over. Here is everything to know about starting a new save file in Gen 9.

Exploring the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is diverse and exciting, offering fans plenty of ways to take the games at their own pace. However, once the Pokedex is filled and all the Gym Leaders, Titans, and Team Star bases are taken care of, many may consider starting over and experiencing it again.

Starting a new save file in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet isn’t as simple as creating a new save from the game’s opening menu. Only one save file can exist on a single Nintendo Switch profile. To protect the saved data, players will need to take a few additional steps to start a new adventure.

Article continues after ad

If you are thinking about setting out a second time in the Paldea region, the Gym Leader Level Order guide and the Titan Pokemon guide for finding Herba Mystica may also come in handy.

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to know about restarting their save files on the Nintendo Switch.

How do you restart a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet save file?

To restart the save file for either game, players must delete their saved data or make a new Nintendo Switch Profile.

Players wanting to delete their saved data can follow the steps below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Close Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Navigate to the Home Screen of the Nintendo Switch

Open “System Settings”

Select “Data Management”

Choose the “Delete Save Data” option from the menu

Select Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Choose the desired Nintendo Switch Profile

Close the Settings Menu and restart Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Select “start a new game”

It is important to note that there is no way to recover a save file once it has been deleted. Because of this, players will want to transfer and desired Pokemon to Pokemon HOME, as they will also be deleted alongside the save data.

Article continues after ad

How to make a new Nintendo Switch Profile

Pokemon fans who need to create a second profile on their Nintendo Switch can follow the directions below:

Close Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Navigate to the home screen of the Nintendo Switch

Open “System Settings”

Select “Users”

Navigate to “Add User”

Create the profile using the information from the new user’s Nintendo Switch account

Once made, close out of System Settings and change to the desired profile

Open Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Select “start a new game”

This method is perfect for those sharing a Nintendo Switch with others or Pokemon fans who have two Nintendo Switch accounts. This allows players to have multiple save files on Switch console without losing any data, though the save files are not linked together in any way.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet