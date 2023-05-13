Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans use Starters to OHKO Chesnaught Tera Raid

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are using the Starters from past generations to demolish the 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raids in just one hit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are taking on Tera Raid Chesnaught, which began on May 12, 2023, and will continue until May 14, 2023.

Many players prepared their Raid Pokemon ahead of time, with trainers choosing strong counters for Chesnaught like Annihilape, Appletun, and Gholdengo.

Now, fans are showing off even more impressive strategies by using the Starter Pokemon from past Tera Raids to knock out this monstrously strong Chesnaught in just one hit.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers demolish Chesnaught with Starters

Members of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit posted their strategies for Starters like Decidueye, Greninja, and even Chesnaught itself.

The Decidueye strategy came from a trainer called No-Pool-7850, who put together a pretty in-depth plan to bring out the Grass/Ghost-type’s full potential.

The strategy relied on Decidueye as the attacker, with Oranguru, Arboliva, and Umbreon for support. The Oranguru attacks Decidueye with Shadown Pall to trigger the Overgrow Ability and Weakness Policy.

Next Arboliva uses Helping Hand on Decidueye and Umbreon uses Fake Tears on Chesnaught. With the plentiful buffs on Decidueye and debuffs on Chesnaught, Decidueye can use Frenzy Plant to knock out Chesnaught in just one move.

Next, this same trainer devised a strategy to take on Chesnaught with Greninja. Similar to Decidueye, a teammate will attack Greninja to trigger its Torrent Ability and Weakness Policy.

Then, another teammate will use Helping Hand on Greninja while the other weakens Chesnaught with Fake Tears again. Finally, Greninja can use Hydro Cannon to KO Chesnaught.

Finally, a trainer named flamewizzy21 used Chesnaught to OHKO Chesnaught with another impressive setup.

This strategy relies on the attacking Chesnaught using Belly Drum to increase its Attack stat. Next, two Pokemon use Screech to weaken Chesnaught, while the third member uses an Attack Cheer and Helping Hand on the friendly Chesnaught.

Finally, Chesnaught can use Close Combat to end the fight with a OHKO on turn 2. While it’s true Starter Pokemon are notoriously strong, it’s still impressive these trainers were able to make such solid strategies to bring out their full potential.