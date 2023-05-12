Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers crush Chesnaught Tera Raid in one turn

Now that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raids have started, trainers are already thinking of ways to take out the Rock-type behemoth in one turn.

The next round of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Tera Raids is in full swing. This month, players are taking on the Grass-type Starter from Generation 6: Chesnaught.

Thankfully, Tera Raid Chesnaught is a Rock Tera Type, meaning it has an abundance of weaknesses for players to exploit, however, this doesn’t mean this powerful Pokemon is a pushover.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some savvy trainers from thinking up some brilliant strategies to help them pulverize the Rock-type in just one turn.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet defeat Tera Chesnaught with ease

This specific one-turn KO strategy comes from Nommable123 on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit, alongside three other trainers.

They used Gholdengo as their main attacker alongside three other Perrserkers, whose main job was to soften up Chesnaught’s Special Defense stat.

The strategy itself is quite simple and should be easy enough for trainers to replicate with a bit of help from three other friends. First things first, one trainer will need a Modest natured Gholdengo holding a Choice Specs with the move Make it Rain.

The other trainers will each use a Perrserker holding a Focus Sash with the ability Steely Spirit and Fake Tears in its moveset.

The Perrserkers will use Fake Tears on turn one to mitigate Chesnaught’s Iron Defense and soften it up for Goldengho’s attack. Perrserker’s hidden ability Steely Spirit is key to this strategy, as it will boost Goldengho’s Make it Rain by 1.5x damage and stacks with the other two Perrserker.

Finally, Gholdengo should outspeed Chesnaught and use Make it Rain to finish the Rock Tera Type off in just one move.

Alongside Pokemon like Annihilape, Appletun, and Iron Leaves, Gholdengo is an excellent counter to Tera Chesnaught, thanks to its Steel/Ghost-type combo and powerful moves.

While this is far from the only effective strategy to use against the 7-star Tera Raid Chesnaught, it’s certainly one that makes quick work of the sturdy Pokemon.