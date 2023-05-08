Chesnaught announced for next Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid event

It has been announced that Chesnaught will be the next obtainable starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid series.

Chesnaught first appeared in the Generation 6 games as an evolution from Quilladin, and the final form of the grass starter Chespin.

Scarlet and Violet have introduced past starters typically unobtainable in the Paldea region in the last few months. The Generation 9 games have previously included Samurott, Cinderace, Decidueye, and several more Pokemon in the 7-star Tera Raids.

And this time, Chesnaught is making its debut in the upcoming 7-Star Tera Raid event. Here’s what you need to know.

Chesnaught takes on a Rock type for Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raid

The Pokemon Company Chesnaught is the next big boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Serebii.net confirmed that Chesnaught is the next in line to appear in 7-star Tera Raids. Players can locate the Tera Raids by searching for Black Crystals across the Paldean region containing Chesnaught. However, before doing so, trainers will need to complete all three story paths and The Way Home quest.

This time, instead of Chesnaguht’s Grass/Fighting type, the Pokemon will take on a Rock type. And as per usual, trainers can only catch one of the starter Pokemon per save file – which also has the Mightiest Mark.

The Chesnaught 7-star Tera Raid will run from 00:00 UTC on May 12 through 23:59 UTC on May 14. The event will then repeat on May 19 through May 21 during the same time frame.

In response to the announcement, some players were hyped for Chestnaught’s reveal as the next Tera Raid. “Chester is back let’s go,” a Twitter user wrote, calling it by the community’s nickname.

Another user pointed out that Tera Raid Chesnaught’s counter could actually Chesnaught itself. As its water and ground weaknesses can be applied to grass, and its steel weakness is also applied to fighting.

Despite all this, completing 7-star Tera Raids does require a good bit of teamwork and strategy. And for those interested in building a party, you can read our many guides to determine the best movesets and which Pokemon to choose.