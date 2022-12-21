Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans divided over Cinderace battle animation quality

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have noticed a big change in the battle animations of Pokemon coming to the Paldea region. Animations for signature moves have been simplified and are much shorter than in Gen 8.

The Pokemon video game series is known for several major mechanics: catching Pokemon, going on epic adventures, and battling other trainers. Pokemon battles take up the majority of a player’s time in any of the games, and recent generations have put interesting graphical spins on the once-pixelated experiences, making them exciting and visually stunning.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has come under fire since its release for bugs, glitches, and lacking graphical quality—especially during battles. Players have seen their camera angles glitch into the ground at the start of an encounter, and many of the attacks look the same.

However, a recent discovery by a Pokemon fan has revealed just how many battle animations have been altered, and how it takes the excitement out of signature moves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet signature moves lack animations

In a Twitter post by AlolanRabbifuto, the player shows side-by-side video clips of Cinderace and Decidueye in both Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and Sword & Shield. Each species can be seen using its signature move in both games, and the results are shockingly different.

In Sword & Shield, Cinderace’s move “Pyro Ball” requires the rabbit-themed Pokemon to kick a small rock, before lighting it on fire and knocking it full-force into the opponent. In Scarlet and Violet, this animation sequence is cut down to a fireball appearing in front of it that it then kicks. Similarly, Deciueye’s “Spirit Shackle” move in Sword & Shield requires it to fire an arrow using the string of its hood like a bow. In Scarlet & Violet, this animation is replaced entirely with Decidueye simply manifesting a purple ball in front of it, and then the enemy is hit from above with a few arrows. The Twitter user comments, “WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED”.

Pokemon fans in the comments agree, with one stating “Those animations are a massive downgrade” and another adding “There are two reasons why I don’t like Scarlet and Violet 1: they removed the animations and nerfed the battle bond ability, and 2: the glitches and bugs”.

It is important to note that at this time, neither Pokemon can be obtained regularly in the game, though Cinderace will be introduced via a Seven-Star Raid event through December 2022 and January 2023, and Decidueye will become available via Pokemon HOME transfers, if not sooner, in 2023.

Unfortunately, the major changes to these once-stunning signature moves may dampen the excitement some fans had for seeing other regional favorites in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.