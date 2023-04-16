Pokemon Scarlet & Violet “Daytime Glitch” gives players unlimited Shiny Flutter Mane

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have discovered an incredible glitch, called the “Daytime Glitch” that lets players encounter plenty of Shiny Flutter Mane.

One of the most popular side activities that trainers can do in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Shiny hunting, which takes on an all new challenge thanks to overworld encounters.

Thankfully, Scarlet & Violet offers plenty of ways to make Shiny hunting easier than ever, like the inclusion of sandwiches for example.

Fans are buzzing about a helpful glitch that makes Shiny hunting for the Scarlet version’s exclusive Paradox Pokemon, Flutter Mane, incredibly easy.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s “Daytime Glitch”

Trainers have dubbed this glitch the “Daytime Glitch,” and as the name implies, it involves setting the game’s time of day to daytime.

Pokemon YouTuber BLAINES created a very helpful breakdown video going over the steps necessary to get a bunch of Flutter Mane in no time. Also, while Flutter Mane may be version-exclusive, Violet players can still play co-op with a Scarlet player and have the glitch work for both players.

First things first, the time of day needs to be set to daytime. If players’ game is not daytime, simply move the in-game clock an hour forward until it is. Next, trainers are going to want to set up a picnic and make a sandwich in Creative Mode containing one Red Onion and two Salty Herba Mystica.

Next, trainers need to head to Zero Gate and then warp to Research Station No. 3. Now, because it’s daytime and the sandwich made boosted the encounter rate of Ghost-type Pokemon, the game will spawn nothing in the Area Zero caves. Nothing except the Shiny Flutter Mane’s that would have spawned normally.

Once trainers finally encounter a Shiny Flutter Mane, engage it in battle and simply wait in the battle for a few minutes. After a bit, more Shiny Flutter Mane should begin spawning around the battle site.

Though it may take a bit of time, this is an excellent way to get easy, stress-free Shiny Flutter Mane for fairly minimal effort.