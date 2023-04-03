Pokemon Card 151 TCG adds first new Kadabra card in 20 years

Pokemon TCG has unveiled the Pokemon Card 151 set at April 3’s Champions League 2023 tournament in Japan. The upcoming set brought back Kadabra following his 20-year-long disappearance.

The Psychic-type Pokemon Kadabra made its first appearance in the Generation I games’ Kanto region. At level 16, Abra evolves into Kadabra and then into its final evolution Alakazam when traded. Even an Everstone cannot prevent this evolution from happening.

Since Kadabra’s introduction, the Pokemon has only received eight TCG cards. In 2002, a lawsuit between psychic Uri Geller and The Pokemon Company resulted in the ban of Kadabra in future TCG sets. However, Keller has since apologized, and Kadabra made a comeback.

Kadabra returns to Pokemon TCG after a 21-year absence

“I want to thank the Pokemon fans who reached out to me over the years, including the ones from PokeBeach, who kept contacting me,” Geller said.

“It was you and my granddaughters that got me to change my mind. Now we can all see Kadabra reunited with the original Pokemon in the card game this summer. I admit I was a fool. It was a devastating mistake for me to sue Pokemon,” he continued. “Forgive me.”

With Geller’s recent change of heart, The Pokemon Company spent little time waiting for Kadabra’s reappearance. As first reported by PokeBeach, The Pokemon Company announced a new Alakazam ex and Mew ex during a Champions League tournament.

The upcoming set, Pokemon Card 151, features the first 151 Pokemon in Pokedex order. The collection includes 165 cards and an undetermined number of Secret Rare cards. Furthermore, one Booster Box contains 20 packs. Additionally, players will receive a Poke Ball-themed Card File set and a Venusaur, Charizard & Blastoise Card File set.

The Pokemon Card 151 set launches on June 16 in Japan. Before then, fans can enjoy the Crown Zenith collection – the last Sword & Shield TCG expansion – before the card game heads to Scarlet & Violet’s Paldean region.