Pokemon TCG reveals stunning Secret Rares from 151 expansion

The Pokemon TCG 151 Expansion will be released in September 2023, and The Pokemon Company gave card collectors an early look at new Secret Rares from the set.

The Pokemon Company has been quite busy with TCG releases this year. Recently, the Obsidian Flames TCG set released on August 11. And in September, The Pokemon Company will roll out the Scarlet & Violet 151 Expansion that will feature figures from the Kanto region.

This week, Pokemon unveiled looks at several of the new Secret Rares that will be a part of the upcoming TCG 151 Expansion set.

Article continues after ad

Among those cards were two new ex cards and special art for none other than Pikachu.

Article continues after ad

A look at new Pokemon 151 TCG cards

With a month before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 151 expansion, The Pokemon Company revealed several cards from the set that will be added to the TCG.

One of the Secret Rares is of franchise icon Pikachu, which was designed by Hiroyuki Yamamoto. The card features Pikachu bouncing on a street filled with other Kanto region Pokemon like Psyduck and Growlithe, among others.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Another notable card is a Supporter card that features Celedon City Gym Leader Erika. Erika’s Invitation Supporter card allows the player to look at an opponent’s hand and then put a Pokemon from their hand onto their Bench, which then switches to the Active Spot.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

The 151 TCG Expansion will also feature an Alakazam ex, which has two moves in Mind Jack and Dimension Hand. Mind Jack does 90 damage plus an additional 30 for each benched Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Then, there’s Ninetales ex. Ninetales ex comes with 260 HP and two moves: Heat Wave and Mirrored Flames. Mirrored Flames does 80 damage, and an additional 140 if the player has the same amount of cards in hand as the opponent.

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Expansion is set to release on September 22. 2023.