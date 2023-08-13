Pokemon fans blast Worlds 2024 Hawaii for being in the “worst possible location”

The Pokemon Company has announced that the 2024 World Championships will be held in Honolulu, Hawaii. However, many fans disagree with the decision.

The 2023 Pokemon World Championships took place in Yokohama, Japan. The tournament has had its fair share of eventful incidents – including one competitor making the top 4 despite having a banned mon.

In addition to watching the action, fans could participate in Pokemon Go Timed Research. For example, 2022 Master League champion DancingRob received his own challenge.

Besides the overall excitement, trainers became upset about The Pokemon Company choosing Hawaii as the location for the 2024 Worlds.

Pokemon fans disagree with chosen 2024 Worlds location

On Twitter, The Pokemon Company revealed the 2024 World Championship would be held in Honolulu, Hawaii. The announcement was also made during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Worlds competition.

In response to the reveal, some Pokemon fans blasted the company’s choice of location amid the disastrous wildfires currently ravaging the centuries-old Lahaina Town in Maui. The death toll has climbed to at least 93 as of August 12, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years.

One Pokemon fan said that Honolulu could be the “worst possible location” for Worlds in 2024. Previously, Worlds was held in Kona, Hawaii, in 2007, 2010, and 2012.

In addition to the wildfires, another Twitter user pointed out how Hawaii natives have been “begging tourists to stop coming for decades.” Their pleas stem from limited resources within the state and disrespect toward the native Hawaiian culture from some tourists.

On the other hand, a Hawaii local doesn’t see anything wrong with hosting the 2024 Worlds in Honolulu. “The other side of the coin is that it’ll certainly boost the economy, as tourism is its #1 sector for the State’s revenue,” they wrote.

After the devastating news broke of the ongoing Lahaina Town tragedy, The Pokemon Company donated $200,000 to its partner at GlobalGiving through its Hawaii Wildfire Relief Fund. For those interested in contributing, visit this website.