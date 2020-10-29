Pokemon players put on notice as 'Temtem' confirmed for PS5 - Dexerto

The Pokemon inspired game Temtem is now coming to the PS5 as an early access console debut exclusive.

Temtem is an increasingly popular MMORPG game which was first made available on the PC back in January 2020. It had already been announced for next-gen consoles – PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

However, it is PlayStation players that will get to experience Temtem first though, as it will come to the PS5 on December 8. Releases dates for the Xbox systems and Nintendo Switch have yet to be announced, but it will be launching at some point in 2021.

The official PlayStation blog confirmed that the game will feature crossplay between the PS5 and PC. Presumably, this means it will feature crossplay between all consoles when it is eventually released universally.

Unfortunately, Temtem won’t be free. The standard edition will cost $37.49 and the deluxe edition $57.49. You can find the differences between the two versions below:

Pokemon clone?

Any time a game comes out where there are various different creatures to collect and put them into battle together, comparisons to Pokemon are naturally drawn. Attempts to emulate the franchise should come as no surprise given how incredibly successful it has been.

One thing that Crema is trying to differentiate from Pokemon, is that of the game’s difficulty. “Temtem also offers some more activities, catering to the more hardcore players out there. Attempt to take on Dojo leaders in new increasingly difficult battles in weekly challenges, hunt for ultra-rare, specially colored Temtems called Lumas at the Saipark, or fish for one of the many (10,368 to be exact!) variations of Koish at the Nuru Lodge,” the PlayStation blog shared.

This is in addition to ranked battles. The developers promise that these battles will be determined by skill rather than luck.

While it’s certain that Pokemon will remain at the top of the mountain, Temtem proves that there is room for a competitor. They’ve certainly got the console advantage, but time will tell if they can even lay a glove on the monster that is the Pokemon franchise.