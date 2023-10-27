Pokemon Paradox Rift launches in Japan & we finally know what to expect

Today, the Ancient Roar and Future Flash expansion has just dropped in Japanese stores, a week ahead of the November 3rd USA release date of the equivalent Paradox Rift release. The internet is losing it after numerous photos of golden and secret art Pokémon cards confirmed fans wildest suspicions about the touted new set.

The Japanese versions of the Ancient Roar and Future Flash expansions to Scarlet and Violet have just launched, bringing the highly anticipated sets fully into the light. The sets feature beautiful secret rare illustrations, as well as highly charged Future and Ancient Pokemon which promise to create high-octane gameplay for all Pokemon TCG players.

As of October 27, 2023, the Pokemon Paradox Rift set has finally launched in Japan. The Japanese version of the Paradox Rift set will feature iconic cards including the stunning Gold Iron Valiant EX card, as well as other stunning secret art cards that have now been revealed, leaving the USA and UK eagerly anticipating the arrival.

What to expect in the Pokemon Paradox Rift packs

Thanks to the Japanese release, we have an idea about what will be included in the Paradox Rift packs. Here’s what the set will contain:

13 Pokémon ex and seven Tera Pokémon ex

34 illustration rare Pokémon

15 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

28 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon ex and Supporter cards

Seven hyper rare gold etched cards

These cards could become the prized possessions of some players, and will certainly be a sought-after pack for all Pokemon TCG players.

Across the USA and UK, pre-releases have been ongoing since October 21st and plenty of crazy pulls are popping up from the upcoming sets:

It’s worth noting that, if you’re based in the UK and USA then you will have to wait until the 3rd of November before you can find the anticipated Western version of the set, Paradox Rift at your local stores.

