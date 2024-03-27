Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift ETB boosts collections for less with 26% off

Looking to fill out your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG collection? The Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box has just received a hefty discount that’s worth checking out.

If you’re hoping to fill out some Scarlet & Violet pages in your Pokemon TCG binder, you’ll be pleased to know that the Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box has just received a hefty discount on Amazon. It’s the ideal product for collectors who want a good mix of Booster Packs and TCG accessories like dice and coins.

The ETB has been discounted by 26% on Amazon, making it an affordable pick. It’s important to note that this is for a random listing, so you won’t be able to pick if you want the Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant design when purchasing.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve never picked up an Elite Trainer Box, they can be a lot of fun to rip open.

Article continues after ad

What’s inside the Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box?

The Pokemon Company

Inside the Paradox Rift ETB, players will find:

9 Paradox Rift Booster Packs

A full-art foil promo with an Ancient Pokemon

65 card sleeves with the box ‘mon featured

45 Energy cards

A player’s guide to the expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A storage box with dividers

You’ll also get a code card along with the ETB (and in the Booster Packs, too) that will let you unlock digital cards in Pokemon TCG Live. If you’ve never played the digital game, it’s a great way to theorycraft and get to know an expansion.

Elite Trainer Boxes are a solid way to get a feel for an expansion set without picking up something pricier like an Ultra Premium Collection. If you’re a fan of Paradox Rift and want to fill out your Pokemon TCG collection, this could be the perfect pick for you.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.