Pokemon Legends Arceus leak claims 17 new Hisuian Forms will be revealed “very soon”

Game Freak is gearing up to announce 17 Hisuian Forms and more new Pokemon according to a major leak. Multiple insiders claim the Pokemon Legends Arceus announcement is imminent.

When Pokemon Legends Arceus was announced in February, trainers got their first look at the game’s ancient region with the adorable Hisuian Growlithe, and majestic Hisuian Braviary.

A handful of insiders claim that the 2022 RPG will be getting a lot more of the new variants. According to the leak, Game Freak will announce 17 Hisuian forms as well as seven new Pokemon “soon.”

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Forms trailer soon?

In October, Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark were leaked online a week before their official trailer. The same leakers now claim that Game Freak is getting ready to drop a ton of information about Pokemon Legends Arceus’ roster of characters.

Popular insider Eclipse teased the impending reveal in a post on Twitter. “Okay, it’s time! 17 Hisuian Pokémon Variants and 7 brand new Pokemon,” they tweeted. He then added that the announcement would be happening soon.

“Do you have any idea who they are? It will become a public knowledge very soon.”

Ok it's time!

17 Hisuian Pokémon Variants

7 Brand New Pokémon Do you have any idea who they are?

Better try in the Comments with your own list today or tomorrow, because you know… Do it now.

It will become a public knowledge very soon. — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) October 29, 2021

Adding fuel to the fire, one of the accounts responsible for leaking Hisuian Zoroark early also made a social media post hinting at something similar.

“Expect at least 8 Nobles in total. More soon,” they said.

#PokemonLeak LEGENDS Some Nobles Pokémon are for Ride Some Nobles Pokémon are for Assist.

Each one can do something in the game for gameplay. (新しいひでんましん) Expect at least 8 Nobles in total. More Soon. — Ball Guy LEAKS (@BallGuyLEAKS) October 29, 2021

Interestingly, the Ball Guys Leak account previously claimed that starters Rowlet, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil would all get new Hisuian Forms as well. If true, then it means they would be a part of that rumored total of 17.

Also it should be pointed out, Eclipse clarified that since we already know about evolutions Kleavor, Basculegion, and Wyrdeer, there are only four more new Pokemon left to be revealed – if the leaks are to be believed.

Of course, take everything with a major grain of salt. Still, the fact that a handful of Pokemon Legends Arceus leaks have proven to be true in the last month makes the speculation interesting. Plus, if real, the supposed impending announcement will either prove or disprove things quickly.