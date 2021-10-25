Big Dunsparce mystery could be solved in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Could Pokemon Legends Arceus finally solve a mystery about Gen II Normal-type Dunsparce? A Pokemon Sword & Shield Pokedex entry may point to a new “leak” about the 2022 title.

With only months from release, Pokemon Legends Arceus has had a flurry of leaks and rumors flood online. One of the latest could be tied back to Sword & Shield.

Fans revisiting the Galar Pokedex, have drawn a connection between an entry and an October leak. Could a mystery about Dunsparce finally be answered in the 2022 title?

Pokemon Legends Arceus could solve Dunsparce theory

In early October, an infamous leaker by the name of the ‘Chinese Riddler‘ posted a collage of pictures that allegedly contained the Pokemon getting new forms in Legends Arceus. Since then, the tease accurately predicted Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark which has caused players to try crack the rest of the riddle.

Advertisement

One fan playing Pokemon Sword & Shield stumbled upon the Pokedex entry for Dunsparce that could possibly be tied to one of the “leaks” from the image. In the Gen 8 game, the entry states: “This Pokemon’s tiny wings have some scientists saying that Dunsparce used to fly through the sky in ancient times.”

Given that Pokemon Legends Arceus takes place in the the ancient past when Sinnoh was known as Hisui, it has led some to think that Game Freak had been teasing Dunsparce all along for the the 2022 title.

Where things get interesting is on the collage by the Chinese Riddler, one of the images tease a new Hisuian form that could be a Steel-type. Another prominent leaker tied to the October rumors named ‘Ball Guy Leaks’ claims that the ‘mon getting the new Steel type form is none other than Dunsparce.

Advertisement

With the Gen 8 Pokemon entry describing the Gen II Pokemon as having a different form in “ancient times”, plus leakers mentioning a Hisuian Dunsparce, this has led some fans to believe the two could be connected.

So will the mystery of the Johto ‘mon finally be addressed in Pokemon Legends Arceus? Long-time fans of the serpent-like ‘mon certainly hope so. Only time will tell if the beloved character will finally get its wings in the 2022 RPG.