Pokemon Legends: Arceus fans recount “hellish nightmare” of one brutal encounter

While looking back at their playthroughs Pokemon Legends: Arceus fans couldn’t help but recount the “hellish nightmare,” encounters that caused them all kinds of problems.

When it launched in January 2022, Pokemon Legends: Arceus provided some much-needed innovation to the Pokemon franchise offering insight into the Sinnoh region’s history.

Following an overwhelmingly positive reception, the franchise would continue being successful with the releases of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, despite its apparent technical issues.

With rumors going around of another Legends game being in the works, Pokemon fans are now reflecting on their time spent with Arceus and have remembered one set of encounters that they were not a fan of.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus encounter left trainers mentally scarred

Responding to a tweet asking what’s harder to do than one soldier’s impressive weightlifting routine, Pokemon content creator Shiny Catherine reminded everyone of some particularly difficult Legends: Arceus encounters.

“Catching these ugly dudes in legends Arceus,” the tweet replied captioned with an image of the Forces of Nature: Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.

The Forces of Nature are notoriously difficult to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus for a couple of key reasons. One, they only spawn in certain areas under certain conditions and two, they move around a lot and are extremely quick making it difficult to land a thrown Pokeball.

Others chimed in to support Catherine’s take, replying: “I caught landerous in 1 great ball the first time the other 2 are absolutely hellish nightmares”

Another trainer commented: “I got taken out by a damn wild gyrados so many times when going for thundurus. I ended up bringing one in from home just to finish the dex entry.”

“Torn and lando were easy for me but THUNDURUS AND ENAMORUS ALMOST MADE ME END UP ON THE NEWS,” another response said emphasizing how irritating some of The Forces of Nature were to catch.

Frustrations over failing to catch Pokemon aren’t limited to the Switch entries, with several Pokemon Go players voicing their frustrations over catch rates too.