Pokemon Go fans convinced newer Pokemon are way “too hard” to catch

Pokemon Go players believe that newer Pokemon introduced later in the game are much more difficult to catch than ones from the early days.

The Pokemon fanbase is a superstitious lot, especially regarding the art of catching Pokemon. Many a Gen 1 fan will explain how they held down or pressed a specific button when a Poke Ball hit a Pokemon because they were convinced it would aid their chances.

Pokemon Go might be the most expansive entry in the series when it comes to catching Pokemon, with Berries and throwing techniques aiding the process. This means there are legitimate ways to increase catching chances in Pokemon Go.

Not everyone is convinced that the catching chances in Pokemon Go are equal, with some convinced that Pokemon introduced from the later games are harder to catch.

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit created a thread asking for the opinions of other players, as they believe that newer Pokemon are “too hard” to catch, requiring more Poke Balls and Berries than older Pokemon.

“Swirlix has 0 business being as hard to catch as it is. I don’t even bother trying,” one user writes, while another says, “The starters, Morelul, Tadbulb, even Nymble sometimes. Their catch rates are way lower than they should be it feels like for such inconsequential Pokémon.”

“Ugh I get so frustrated spending 2-5 balls + berries on certain pokémon’s only to see their appraisal and send them straight to the grinder,” one user complained, “I feel like all the 0 stars are impossible to catch LOL.”

There are ways to guarantee catching a Pokemon, such as using a precious Master Ball for a 100% catch rate. There’s also a slim chance of getting a Critical Catch, which guarantees a catch, signified by small fireworks erupting from the Poke Ball when it hits the ground.

It’s possible this is just a trick of the mind, and players notice the failures more than easy catches. Pokemon Go offers so many chances to catch Pokemon that it has likely become second nature for most players.

There’s also a chance Pokemon are becoming harder to catch, forcing players to engage with the mechanics more to stock up on Berries and Poke Balls, which could eventually lead to them spending money in-game.