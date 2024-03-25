Pokemon Go player told to “transfer your brother” after heartbreaking Dialga mistake

A Pokemon Go trainer has made a costly error after lending the game to their brother, and their Dialga will never be the same again.

It’s pretty tough to find some Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go, especially ones with rare moves, so that’s why it’s so heartbreaking that Pokemon Go player u/thefloorisflooryes has shared a Reddit post explaining that their Dialga no longer has the Adventure Effect and move Roar of Time.

It turns out, they let their 11-year-old brother borrow the game, and they deleted the move to make way for Iron Head, and as of right now, there is no way to get the move back, not even through Elite TM.

The original user shared a comment saying, “My brother changed my dialgas time dilation” though they later clarified they meant to say Roar of Time, before then adding, “He’s 11 so I’m not super mad, but that’s also my only dialga”.

Plenty of other Pokemon Go players are sharing their thoughts in the comments, with many of them joking about getting rid of the brother. One comment says, “Change it. The brother, I mean” before the original poster replies, adding, “I’m willing to trade 11 yr old child for a 97 slowpoke, thanks”.

One person jokes, saying, “Transfer the brother”. Another says, “Teach your brother roar of time” and then, someone else adds, “Sell your brother and buy a tm elite”.

Finally, another user adds the important comment, “I wonder why Niantic even allows the removal of those moves”. Another Pokemon Go player adds their recommendation, ‘saying, “Hopefully Niantic will eventually allow us to Elite TM this. I got a 4* without the special move.”

It’s a stark reminder to always be careful who you let play your version of Pokemon Go and to be extra careful with those rare Legendary ‘mons. In Pokemon Go, Origin Forme Dialga is pretty tricky to catch, though thankfully the upcoming Shadow Groudon could be a great counter.